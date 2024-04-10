Yung Miami & Skilla Baby Are On That "CFWM" Energy: Listen

Yung Miami has been dealing with a lot of noise in her life mainly due to her troubled man Diddy. However, she has not been in the clear either. The femcee was handed down a lawsuit for copyright over "Act Bad," a collaboration with Diddy and Fabolous. She did not appreciate how that all went down, saying, "I’m so tired of the internet & ppl f***ing with me everyday!!!" Furthermore, her and her City Girls bandmate JT were also at odds for a minute before eventually making up on X.

Clearly, there is a lot on Yung Miami's mind and she may have just vented those frustrations on "CFWM." It is an all-new single that dropped today and it features Detroit's own Skilla Baby. This is the first these two have come together for a track and it is all about feeling beautiful and confident. It is a self-affirming anthem for the ladies and Miami definitely delivers the energy.

Listen To "CFWM" By Yung Miami & Skilla Baby

There is a possibility that this could be the start of the rollout for her solo project. JT is rumored to be dropping her own sometime in 2024, while Miami has been pushing the Yams era on her social media. It is a way of spelling out her hometown of Miami, but it is also the mindset she has going forward. You can stream "CFWM" with the link above.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'll go live right now without a f***ing filter (And will)

Pretty b****, face sitting, I don't need the fillers (Haha)

I see the baddest in the world when I look in the mirror (Baddest)

Ms. "Put That S*** On" I'm known to kill em' (Yea)

No lashes, No wig, but this face a ten (Miami)

I'm coming, Crocodile Birkin, Ms. Silky Skin

