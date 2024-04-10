Megan Thee Stallion Gets Completely Naked For Stunning Women's Health Photoshoot

Megan Thee Stallion is easily one of the biggest women rappers in the entire world right now. Overall, she has delivered some big hits, and fans continue to tune in for her work. In fact, she has already had a massive start to 2024. Her song "Hiss" hit number one on the Billboard charts after she took some serious shots at Nicki Minaj. This subsequently led to Nicki's song "Big Foot" which turned out to be a bit of a flop. Meg seemingly won the beef, and now, she is continuing to tease new music, and even a potential project.

In fact, she recently put out a song with GloRilla called "Wanna Be" which has even led to a viral challenge. In the follow-up to this track, Meg is now promoting her latest magazine cover. As you can see below, Meg found herself on the cover of Women's Health. When someone graces the cover of these magazines, they usually do so in the nude as to show off the person's physique. Meg has been adamant about her recent exploits in the gym, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that Women's Health would ask her to take part in this campaign.

Megan Thee Stallion For Women's Health

Within the carousel images above, you can see that Meg took multiple pictures for this photoshoot. She is naked in all of the photos, and delivers numerous poses. Her fans were loving the images, with one person writing "Giiirrrlll, this is what they mean when they say body like wow." Another mentioned the fact that Meg's haters are going to be livid. "The haters are about to be BIG mad for more reasons than one. Mind, body and spirit work- you did that sis!" they wrote.

Let us know what you think of this photoshoot from Megan Thee Stallion, in the comments section down below. Do you think that a new album is going to be coming out soon? Are you going to be seeing her on tour soon? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

