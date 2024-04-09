Megan Thee Stallion Hypes Up Her Upcoming Appearance On "Family Feud"

Megan Thee Stallion has been everywhere so far in 2024. She made waves back in January with the release of her explosive single "HISS." The track took aim at all of her haters and doubters with numerous specific references to notable foes. Fans online mostly honed in on one particularly cutting diss aimed at Nicki Minaj. Fans are hoping that that and the song "Cobra" she dropped last year are building towards a new album at some point in 2024.

Now she's hyping up the next place she'll be appearing, an episode of Family Feud. "This might be in the top 5 of best family feud episodes. I CANT WAIT FOR YALL TO SEE THIS. #TeamMegan" a recent tweet she made reads. It's attached to a trio of pictures show off her look on the show and her alongside her entire team. The show has officially announced when the episode will air, but whenever it does plenty Megan's fans are likely to tune in. Check out her post hyping up her appearance on the show below.

Megan Thee Stallion Excited For "Family Feud" Episode To Air

Earlier this week, Megan got some attention for her stunning look during a basketball game. She sat courtside for a recent game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers. The late-season contest has some major implications for the NBA playoffs but plenty of eyes were focused on the "Savage" singer.

One particular moment stood out during the game though. Lakers star D'Angelo Russel ended up tumbling into the crowd and had to avoid a photographer sitting on the ground. But in doing so he crashed right into where Megan was sitting courtside. While she seemed a bit rattled by the interaction she shook it off quickly. What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion's excitement over her upcoming appearance on Family Feud? Do you plan on tuning into the episode whenever it ends up airing? Let us know in the comment section below.

