Megan Thee Stallion 's Star Shined The Brightest With All Black Fit At Lakers Vs. Timberwolves

Megan Thee Stallion has been impressing us all year long for a number of reasons. Her return to music back in late 2023 did not prepare us for what was to come. She has dominated the year with "HISS" and her features for the Mean Girl remake soundtrack and GloRilla on "Wanna Be." The latter collaboration has been a massive success already in just its first weekend when it premiered on Glo's new mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang. Music is not the only department she is slaying in though. Megan Thee Stallion had a killer look at the Lakers game this past Sunday, donning a curvaceous black fit.

The "Cobra" rapper was spotted courtside at Crypto.com Arena as the Lakers played host to the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the video below you can see that she has black cargo pants, and what appears to be a same-colored bodysuit. To help break up the monotonous outfit, the statement piece is a loud and bright neon greenish yellow Birkin bag. Megan was also having a mini photoshoot on the baseline before the game.

Megan Thee Stallion Is Ready For Any Occasion

While her star power is prevalent, it was not enough to propel the Lakers to a much-needed win. They still have an outside shot at avoiding the Play-In Tournament, sitting just a game and a half outside of sixth place. As for the Wolves, their 10-point victory vaulted them back into first in the West, holding the tie breaker over the Denver Nuggets. With just three games left in the regular season, the tight-knit standings are far from set.

