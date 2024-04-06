Megan Thee Stallion & GloRilla Issue Warning To Fans As “Wanna Be” Tops The Charts

Yesterday, GloRilla unveiled her new mixtape Ehhthang Ehhthang, complete with a track called "Wanna Be" featuring none other than Megan Thee Stallion. So far, listeners are beyond impressed, with some even dubbing this the Houston-born hottie's best feature yet. In honor of the release, Meg took to Instagram today to share some fun behind-the-scenes footage from the music video shoot.

The duo is seen exploring a spooky room on set, grabbing a slice of pizza, and warning fans of some of the hazards that come along with seeing them live. They even took the opportunity to reveal that they'll be announcing a new tour date very soon. "We were having too much fun on the set for WANNA BE 😂😂😂😂😂 Its almost time for THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR !!!! Im gonna add another date !!! Guess which city 😜👀 #WANNABE OUT NOW," Meg captioned the post.

In the clip, the femcees issue a warning to those planning to see them on tour, claiming that GloRilla's backside puts all attendees at risk. "Glo a** is a very very very big hazard," Meg joked of her collaborator. "If I step onstage and my a** knock you out of the motherf*ckin' arena? Hey, know that you signed up for that," GloRilla added.

Despite any potential dangers associated with catching the pair live, they promise an amazing show. Fans can only hope that they'll team up onstage for performances of the new collab, which currently sits atop the U.S. iTunes hip-hop/rap song chart.

"Wanna Be" Reaches No. 1 On U.S. iTunes Hip-Hop/ Rap Chart

