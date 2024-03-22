GloRilla Hits The Gym Ahead Of "Hot Girl Summer" Tour With Megan Thee Stallion

Earlier this month, Megan Thee Stallion announced her upcoming "Hot Girl Summer" tour, which kicks off in May. Joining her on the 31-date run will be none other than GloRilla. They're scheduled to hit major cities like NYC, Atlanta, Chicago, LA, and more. Needless to say, fans can't wait to see the performers live. It looks like at least one of the femcees has some training to do before she sets off on tour, however.

Today, GloRilla took to Instagram to share a clip of herself hitting the gym. In the clip, she's seen doing some squats with a pair of shades and even a few chains on. "Getting ready for da Hot girl summer tour like 😎 @theestallion what we doing ???????👀👀👀," she captioned her post. In a follow-up comment, she clarified that she is truly hard at work getting in shape for tour, and wasn't just playing along for the fun video. "I honestly do workout everyday y’all 😂😂like no playing sh*t," she wrote.

GloRilla Says She's Not "Playing"

Her "Hot Girl Summer" tour with Meg is far from the only thing GloRilla has to look forward to these days, however. Earlier this week, she also announced that she has a new mixtape on the way, EhhThang EhhThang. The project is slated for release on April 5, 2024. She even stopped by the White House recently for a Women's History Month reception. She shared a series of fun photos and videos from the event on Instagram afterward, posing with Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and more.

