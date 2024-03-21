GloRilla Announces Her New Song, Shares Release Date And Raunchy Cover Art

After breaking through in 2022 with songs like "Tomorrow 2" and "F.N.F" that eventually made up her debut EP Anyways, Lifes Great. While she had a relatively quiet 2023 she's making up for lost time quickly this year. Earlier this week, she officially announced her second new single of the year and fans won't have to wait long to hear it.

GloRilla's new single is called "EHHHTHING EHHHTHING" and it's dropping next month. More specifically it arrives on April 5 but fans can get a taste of what the song will sound like with the 30 second snippet she shared alongside the announcement. What's getting as much discussion as the song itself is the artwork attached to it. Glo appears pretty scantily clad on the single's artwork sporting just underwear and a red jacket. Listen to the preview of the new song and check out it's attention grabbing artwork below.

GloRilla Shares Details On Her New Single

The first new song GloRilla dropped this year was called "Yeah Glo." She unleashed it last month and it was an instant hit with fans and critics alike. The song has also become a pretty stable hit climbing into the top half of the Hot 100 this week. The music video that accompanies the song has already racked up more than 13 million views on YouTube. Despite only dropping a month ago, it's already climbing up the ranks of her most streamed songs of Spotify of all time.

Glo also confirmed that her new project is arriving this year. She took to twitter to ask fans what specific release date they would want for the album to drop. Though she still hasn't confirmed a release date yet it could be sooner rather than later following her upcoming single. What do you think of the snippet of new music that GloRilla shared? Are you looking forward to hearing the new song in its entirety and eventually a full album from Glo? Let us know in the comment section below.

