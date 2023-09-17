Fivio Foreign & GloRilla Link Up

Fivio Foreign and GloRilla linked up in a video circulating on social media, earlier this week. In the clip, the two share laughs while surrounded by a big crowd. It's unclear whether they will be working on new music together.

When DJ Akademiks shared the video on Instagram, fans had mixed responses. "Damn, sexy red came out and everyone forgot about this girl," one user commented. Another hater wrote: "Fivio pushing 50 talking about 'grrr baow.'"

Fivio Foreign Performs In NYC

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 29: Fivio Foreign performs onstage during Powerhouse NYC at Prudential Center on October 29, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

The meetup isn't the first time that Fivio has shown support for GloRilla. Back in 2022, GloRilla took home the award for Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Many fans felt that Fivio was more worthy of the win; however, he shut down the criticism on social media afterward. “I did not get robbed,” Fivio wrote on Twitter at the time. “GloRilla won because she deserved it and I’m happy for her.”

Fivio Foreign Shares Video With GloRilla

As for new music from the two artists, GloRilla is currently preparing for the release of her debut studio album. She spoke about the upcoming effort during an interview with Elle back in July. “You see [with] the EP, three, four of the songs I wrote before I got into the industry—that was me being me fresh into the industry,” she explained, referencing Anyways, Life's Great. “This [new album] is going to be still me, still raw and uncut. But just me knowing what it’s like being here and [experimenting with] different sounds. Because I was on my hood shit the whole time. This go-around, it ain’t just me being hard. I got a couple of different sounds coming on this one.” Be on the lookout for further updates on new music from GloRilla on HotNewHipHop.

