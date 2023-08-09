GloRilla Teases Fans With Her Upcoming Debut Album

Last year, GloRilla has a bit of a breakout moment. Her song “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” became a breakout hit that powered her debut EP Anyways, Life’s Great... late in the year. She also adored a pretty substantial co-sign from Cardi B. The pair worked together on the song “Tomorrow 2” which also landed on her EP. Though her big 2022 netter her two Grammy nominations, she still hasn’t released a full-length project. Now, she became the most recent rapper to appear on Good Morning America in celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and while there she had some thoughts on her upcoming debut album.

While the clip is light on details, GloRilla does at least explain what she wants to see in a debut album. “I’m excited about it. I plan on going number one. I gotta make another song that’s gonna have all the girls screaming — and another anthem,” she said. Going number one would be a pretty major milestone, especially for Glo’s first studio album. It took until the second half of 2023 for any rap album to his number one on the Billboard 200 when Lil Uzi’s Pink Tape did so. Earlier this week Travis Scott’s UTOPIA became the second rap album to hit number one this year and it could even spend a second week at the top spot.

GloRilla Wants All The Girls Screaming

GloRilla has been popping up all over the place in 2023. Last month she showed up at a Drake concert. In a hilarious video posted to social media fellow rapper Tierra Whack caught Glo eating chicken wings that she had snuck into the show. Earlier this year, Glo was named to the 2023 XXL Freshman class.

She is among the most accomplished and well-known of anybody in this year’s field though she did upset some fans by choosing to skip out on both the freestyle and cypher parts of the feature. Regardless she’s setting herself up for a major breakthrough on that inevitable debut album. What do you think of GloRilla’s ambitions for her debut album? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: NLE Choppa Says Backstage Prayer With Kodak Black And GloRilla

[Via]