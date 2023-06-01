Hip Hop 50th Anniversary
- MusicNas Reunites With Distant Relative At Florida Performance"I ain't seen you in like... 20 or 30 years. That's f**king crazy."ByTallie Spencer785 Views
- MusicNas & Futura Team Up For Incredible Vinyl Record That Pays Homage To Hip-Hop's 50th AnniversaryThis vinyl encapsulates the last 50 years of hip-hop.ByBen Atkinson3.9K Views
- MusicEbro Laments The Lack Of Artists Thanking Hip-Hop On Its 50th BirthdayDespite all the success they've made thanks to the genre, Ebro thinks that more artists should be paying tribute to this milestone.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1086 Views
- MusicFat Joe On MC Shan's Nas Comments: "Our Pioneers Stand In The Way Of Their Own Bag"Fat Joe claims that MC Shan is "impossible to deal with."ByCaroline Fisher2.0K Views
- MusicGloRilla Teases Fans With Her Upcoming Debut AlbumGloRilla didn't have many details but she clearly has a vision.ByLavender Alexandria1145 Views
- MusicLadies First: Cheryl "Salt" James Talks Hip Hop's 50th & What She Wants To See From Future FemceesExclusive: Rap royalty Cheryl "Salt" James from Salt-N-Pepa helped revolutionize women's voices in the culture. She spoke with us about women like Sparky Dee and MC Lyte who have always been supportive, and shared advice about not letting the industry become a trap.ByErika Marie1239 Views
- Pop CulturePop Smoke, Rakim, LL Cool J & Cam'ron Featured On New MTA Metro CardsMTA and Universal Music Enterprises teamed up to celebrate the genre's 50-year history.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.4K Views
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj's Call Of Duty Character Is Armed, Dangerous, And IconicA preview of Nicki Minaj's new Call of Duty operator skin was revealed today.ByCaroline Fisher1195 Views
- MusicNas Shows Off His Hennessy CollaborationNas recently posed alongside a limited-edition "HenNASsy" bottle.ByCaroline Fisher1293 Views
- MusicGrandmaster Flash Presents "Birth Of A Culture: The Four Elements Block Party": Date, Tickets, Venue, Live Stream And MoreGrandmaster Flash will present Birth of a Culture: The Four Elements Block Party!ByJake Skudder655 Views
- MusicSnoop Dogg, Queen Latifah, And More Co-Sign Pete Rock's Hip Hop 50 RantVarious artists agree that Heavy D & the Boyz should get a proper tribute.ByCaroline Fisher2.1K Views
- MusicParamount+ Announces "MIXTAPE" Documentary With Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky & MoreThe streaming service is offering a unique perspective for hip-hop's 50th anniversary year.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1043 Views
- MusicBig Daddy Kane Says He Wants To "Build" With Lil Uzi Vert, Kodak BlackBig Daddy Kane thinks older and younger generations of artists need to come together.ByCaroline Fisher978 Views
- MusicLadies First: Rapsody On Hip Hop's 50th & Women's Influence On The CultureExclusive Interview: Rapsody is just as excited to celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop as we are! We caught up with the femcee to talk D'usse's HH50 Day Parties, what she wants to see from the culture, & to hear about the women in her life who have been a shoulder to lean on.ByErika Marie754 Views
- Movies"Beat Street": Classic Hip Hop Film Turns 39The movie "Beat Street" is a classic for many who remember and love its depiction of 1980s hip-hop culture.ByPaul Barnes656 Views
- MusicHip Hop 50th Anniversary Countdown: Year 5 - 1977Celebrate Hip Hop's 50th Anniversary with a look back at 1977, a pivotal year of innovation and culture-shaping moments.ByJake Skudder439 Views
- MusicWu-Tang Clan, Mary J. Blige, More Join Hot 97 "Hip-Hop 50" ShowThe hip hop legends are joined by some of the genres staple guests for the celebratory show.ByLavender Alexandria715 Views
- MusicHip Hop 50th Anniversary Countdown: Year 4 1976Explore the evolution of Hip Hop in 1976, a pivotal year marked by innovative music, the birth of breakdancing, and emerging fashion trends.ByJake Skudder774 Views
- Pop CultureHip Hop 50th Anniversary Countdown: Year 3, 1975Explore Hip Hop's early roots in 1975, where pioneers like DJ Kool Herc set the stage for a cultural revolution. ByJake Skudder621 Views
- MusicHip Hop 50th Anniversary Countdown: Year 1 -- 1973Explore the origins of hip-hop, its birth in 1973, the revolutionary role of DJ Kool Herc, and how this genre became a cultural milestone.ByJake Skudder571 Views
- MusicWho Is DJ Kool Herc? The "Founding Father Of Hip-Hop"We're looking back on the career and influential life of the founding father of hip-hop, DJ Kool Herc. ByCaleb Hardy728 Views
- MusicRakim Is Taking The "Lid Off Hip Hop" With Sprite For The Culture's 50thExclusive Interview: Hip Hop icon and legendary lyricist Rakim is celebrating 50 years of the culture & kicking off Black Music Month in style. ByErika Marie2.9K Views