Legend of Hip Hop and one of the founding fathers of the genre, Grandmaster Flash, will be taking fans back to the early days with the Birth of a Culture: The Four Elements Block Party.

The one-of-a-kind event will be paying homage to the roots of Hip Hop and it will be celebrating the global impact of the genre since its creation 50 years ago. The event will be at the very site where many of Grandmaster Flash’s legendary block parties took place in the 70s.

Grandmaster Flash’s Birth Of A Culture Date And Venue

Birth Of A Culture: The Four Elements Block Party will take place on Friday, August 4th 2023. The show will be at Crotona Park in the Bronx.

Speaking in a press release ahead of the event, Flash explained why it was important to bring it to Crotona Park. “Crotona Park is one of the parks where it all started for me when hip-hop was an infant. Now, it’s all grown up and I’m going back home,” Grandmaster Flash said. “This is my way of saying ‘thank you’ to my fans and community for supporting me 50 years later. We’re doing things we did back in the 70s, authentically showing how hip-hop started.”

The momentous event is set to unite hip-hop heads, music enthusiasts, and culture aficionados from all walks of life. Attendees can expect to experience an evening rich with hip-hop history, witnessing pioneer DJs, breakdancers, graffiti artists, and MCs. All of which are responsible for pushing the boundaries of their respective hip-hop element and laying the groundwork for the genre’s explosive growth. Legends will be in attendance, such as:

Jazzy Jay

DJ Charlie Chase

Pete Rock

GrandWizzard Theodore

Tony Touch

Stretch Armstrong

Tickets

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Grandmaster Flash attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

As a testament to the inclusive spirit of hip-hop and supportive Bronx communities that birthed the culture, this event is open to the public and completely free of charge.

“The parks were our stages back then. And, it is really important to me that every fan has the chance to be part of this historic celebration. Thanks to Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage for making admission to the event absolutely FREE,” said Grandmaster Flash. “It’s going to be an unforgettable night. All hip-hop fans, music lovers, and people curious about the genre are invited to come out and experience history.”

Additional performers include Funk Flex, DJ Mell Starr, Scram Jones, DJ NABs, Chuck Chillout, and more to be announced.

Live Stream

The Birth of a Culture: The Four Elements Block Party is a cultural milestone representing the culmination of half a century of artistic innovation and is sure to leave an indelible mark on the history of hip-hop. The event begins at 5 p.m. EDT on Friday, August 4th, 2023, at Crotona Park in the Bronx. A live stream of the event will be available on Grandmaster Flash’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

