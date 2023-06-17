When people these days think of hip-hop, the central figure that pops up in people’s minds nine times out of ten is the rapper. However, those same people might not be aware of the genre’s true origin, something that Grandmaster Flash is tired of happening. Moreover, the legendary DJ, turntable innovator, and contemporary ran fan recently spoke to Sway and his co-hosts on Shade 45. During their conversation, he spoke on how the idea of a rapper first came about for him. In addition, he lamented how a lot of media and members of hip-hop culture these days aren’t fully aware, or at least don’t highlight, how it all started.

“‘Can you verbalize to this?’” Grandmaster Flash began, telling a story of how people tried to actually vocalize or sing along to the kinds of beats that he was putting together. “Many people failed, and there was one gentleman, just one, who had this nursery rhyme type of style. And we met, briefly. And then, when I went to go visit my girlfriend, he was there. He was dating the older sister, and I was dating the younger one. So, we meet again. And the next time I played in the park, I ask him to try. And this is where the rapper was born.

Read More: Grandmaster Flash Praises Drake As A “Genius”

Grandmaster Flash’s Remarks On How Hip-Hop Really Started

“His name was Keith Wiggins, also known as ‘Cowboy,'” Grandmaster Flash continued. “The rest of the Five is history. But I just wanted to say, like, thank you for this, Sway. Yes, I know we have a lot to talk about. But hip-hop is 50 years old. And do you know, out of all the interviews I’ve been listening to, nobody’s talking about where this started!

“Nobody’s talking about the DJs,” he concluded. “Nobody’s talking about the incredible producers, who put these incredible songs together. Because, I’m telling you, I’ll put my life on this, that any one of you rappers could not have written these dope a** rhymes [without them].” For more news on Grandmaster Flash and more chunks of important hip-hop history, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Coi Leray Talks Grandmaster Flash Co-Signing “Players”: “I Love His Positive Energy”

[via]