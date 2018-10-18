origin
- Pop CultureAva DuVernay Parties With Taraji P. Henson, Samuel L. Jackson, David Oyelowo & More For "Origin" FilmThe filmmaker's latest movie was praised by her peers, including Danielle Brooks, Sarunas Jackson, Gabrielle Dennis, Laz Alonso, and Jeffrey Wright.By Erika Marie
- ViralEarl Sweatshirt Claims Tyler, The Creator Is Responsible For Drake Lean MemeTyler is well-known as one of the funniest rappers to ever touch a mic; no wonder he also created a classic Drake meme.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicCardi B Clears Up Her Comments On Hip-Hop's Origin & On Needing WritersBardi said that everyone gets help with writing, and that said assistance doesn't minimize her own relationship to rap music.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGrandmaster Flash Slams People Who Misrepresent Hip-Hop's True HistoryThe legendary DJ believes that many so-called experts aren't getting the story right when it comes to the genre's origin.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJuvenile Talks Origin Of Cash Money; Says He Signed For $2,000 A WeekJuvenile relives the early days of Cash Money in new interview with DJ Vlad.By Kevin Goddard
- SneakersJoel Embiid's First Under Armour Signature Shoe Revealed: First LookJoel Embiid is finally getting his own signature shoe.By Alexander Cole
- Gram50 Cent Tells "P.I.M.P" Origin Story With Childhood ThrowbackThe man reflects on the boy he once was. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Reflects On Her First Cypher, Juicy J, & MoreMegan Thee Stallion certainly knows how to make an impression. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Pump Oversteps His Garden Plot: "I'm The Only Reason Why SoundCloud Exists"Lil Pump is still the most polarizing figure in contemporary hip-hop.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Prequel Series Will Star Naomi WattsDid you think "Game of Thrones" was going to end?By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Gotham" Graces Fans With First Look At BaneBane has arrived to break backs. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJoaquin Phoenix "Joker" Set Photos Reveal Villain's Arrest While Smiling EnthusiasticallyThe Joker finds hilarity in his situation. By Karlton Jahmal