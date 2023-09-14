Cardi B Clears Up Her Comments On Hip-Hop’s Origin & On Needing Writers

Cardi B's gotten her fair share of flack for her place within hip-hop, whether those conversations are legitimate or purely speculative. For example, many take issue with her requesting assistance in writing her material, which doesn't fit the authentic and personal rap formula. Another big point of contention came up at the 2023 MTV VMAs, where she stood by the Bronx as the genre's origin and people thought she was personally appropriating that accolade. These topics stir up a lot of conversation online, and the 30-year-old often jumps in to address them. This time around, it was on The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram page's comments section, and she came to set the record straight.

"Ya just be wanting to disagree with everything I say but facts are facts like google it," Cardi B wrote. "Where did hip-hop start at.. THE BRONX!!! Where I'm from? Not the Caribbean island hip-hop came from talking about the struggle and thats something I def lived so how that's not my culture??? How can you tell me what I do or what I lived.. culture is literally the environment of what you came up in."

Cardi B Clarifies Her Comments On The Bronx Birthing Hip-Hop

Elsewhere in another post, the proud Bronx native tied these comments into the perception that she's less valid as an MC because of other writers being on her tracks. "I started music before LHH and wrote about MY struggles and life as a dancer," Cardi B expressed. "Go listen to them mixtapes. Also, I went to school for musical theatre and technology.. just because somebody might help me with a hook means nothing. Look at all ya fav artists credits they all do receive some type of help."

The Bronx Native Speaks On Rappers Having Writers

Meanwhile, that's not the only criticisms that she responded to this week. The "Bongos" hitmaker thinks that Joe Budden has a personal problem with her, as shown by his critique of her latest single with Megan Thee Stallion. Although the rapper and media personality said that people took his words too far when reporting on them, he stood by his thoughts. For more news and the latest updates on Cardi B, stay up to date on HNHH.

