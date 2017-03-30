creative process
- MusicLil Yachty Reflects On Drake Friendship & Their Different Creative ProcessesLil Yachty says that he and Drake's lifestyles are vastly different, but they remain good friends.By Cole Blake
- MusicCardi B Clears Up Her Comments On Hip-Hop's Origin & On Needing WritersBardi said that everyone gets help with writing, and that said assistance doesn't minimize her own relationship to rap music.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVNetflix's "Avatar: The Last Airbender" Creators Leave Live-Action RebootNetflix plans to go ahead with the series and is in the process of finding new leadership. By Noah John
- MusicTyler, The Creator Is "Low Key" Amazed By A Tweeter's Decoding Of His MusicLeftAtLondon first burst on the scene with her "How to make a Frank Ocean song," instructional guide.By Devin Ch
- MusicMez Reflects On Directing J. Cole's "Middle Child" VideoMez opens up about the creative process of bringing J. Cole's "Middle Child" to life. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNormani On 6LACK Collaboration: "I Try To Be as Honest as I Can Be"The ego is left outside the booth.By Zaynab
- MusicDrake Praises Kodak Black For "Amazing" Album & Asks For Tips About "Purity"The newly-freed man created one of Drake's favorite albums.By Zaynab
- MusicYoung Thug Talks Creative Process: "I Spend Maybe 16 Hours A Day In Studio"Young Thug covers Interview Magazine for an extensive conversation with Virgil Abloh. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNormani Speaks On Working With Pharrell For Her Debut AlbumNormani's glow up as a solo act continues.By Zaynab
- RelationshipsMýa Finds Balance On Planet 9: Self-Mastery, Love & Female EnergyINTERVIEW: The R&B sweetheart dishes about life and love through a balanced perspective.By Zaynab
- Original ContentThe Significance Of An Album's "Title Track"Stop taking the title-track for granted. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAriana Grande Reveals She Doesn't Want To "Conform" AnymoreA musical paradigm shift.By Zaynab
- MusicMario Speaks On Being A Player, "Shadow Work," & Crying During Sex"You can be authentic and win."By Zaynab
- MusicTory Lanez Says He Approached "Love Me Now?" As If It Were A MixtapeTory Lanez is building the anticipation for his forthcoming album.By Aron A.
- MusicQuavo & Pharrell Created "Apeshit" and "Stir Fry" Within The Frame Of An HourQuavo brags about his studio work rate with Pharrell.By Devin Ch
- MusicA$AP Rocky Says Future Works Will Be More Avant-Garde Than "Testing"A$AP Rocky teases even more experimentation.By Devin Ch
- MusicDJ Esco's "Kolorblind" Is The Result Of His 56 Nights In Abu Dhabi JailDJ Esco's "Kolorblind" cements his status as one of Atlanta's top talents.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Weeknd Opens Up To Fans In "Another You" DocumentaryThe Weeknd drops the first chapter in his "Another You" documentary.By Devin Ch
- MusicKali Uchis On Independence And Creative Control: "I’m Not A Barbie Doll"Kali Uchis opens up on her creative influences, Tyler, the Creator, and owning your image.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Says Swizz Beatz Made 25 Bangers In Under An HourThe "All-Amerikkan Bada$$" rapper gets impressed by one of the best in the business.By Matt F
- MusicStatik Selektah Breaks Down The Beat For Joey Bada$$ & J. Cole's "Legendary"Watch Statik Selektah break down the creative process for Joey Bada$$ "Legendary" single with J. Cole.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicWatch Toronto Producer T-Minus Break Down The Beat For Drake's “Blem”Watch the making of Drake's "Blem" with producer T-Minus.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicWhy Logic Abandoned "AfricAryaN" Album TitleFrom "AfricAryaN" to "Everybody."By Mitch Findlay