Lil Yachty Reflects On Drake Friendship & Their Different Creative Processes

Lil Yachty recently discussed his friendship with Drake and how close the two are despite having very different lifestyles. He explained their relationship during an interview with Complex, last week. Yachty revealed that he enjoys staying in and making music, while Drake is more social. Despite the difference, they are still close friends.

“Me and him are kind of different when it comes to lifestyle,” Yachty said. “Like we’re really similar as people, but as far as life, we’re very different. Like, I don’t go out, he loves to go out, he loves to host people, he loves to party and I don’t like people that much.”

Lil Yachty & Drake Attend 21 Savage's Event

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 22: Drake and Lil Yachty attend 21 Savage's Freaknik22: The Sequel at Underground Atlanta on October 22, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/ GettyImages)

He continued: “And I record every day all day, where he kind of is very selective on his recording days as he has more of a life than I do. And, he is much more into actually living life as to where I am literally trying to record music every day. And I don’t know if I get that from him of like, ‘Oh, I should go live a life too,’ because I enjoy not living life, I enjoy making music. This is my fun. I hate going out. So, if anything, I just realized that you can be so similar to somebody yet so different at the same time.”

The comments come as Drake gears up for the release of his new album, For All The Dogs. While he's kept many of the details close to his chest, he has confirmed that his longtime collaborator, Nicki Minaj, will appear on the project. He's also revealed the cover art, featuring a design by his son Adonis. The album is set to drop on Friday, October 6. Be on the lookout for further updates on the effort on HotNewHipHop.

