Lil Yachty Tweets & Deletes About Drake’s “For All The Dogs” Rumors

Lil Yachty recently hopped on Twitter/X to speak on Drake’s upcoming album, For All The Dogs. The Canadian performer has been teasing the new record for some time, and based on reports, it should be arriving soon. As expected, there’s been a ton of chatter online about Drake’s latest offering. With that being said, Yachty seems to have noticed some inconsistencies, and he aired his thoughts to his followers. “Haven’t seen a factual piece of info on For All The Dogs yet lol,” the rapper wrote in the since-deleted Tweet.

Though Drake has yet to formally announce the release date of For All The Dogs, Apple Music seemingly confirmed the date earlier this week. According to them, it’ll drop on August 25. It’s unclear whether or not the reveal was intentional, but many fans speculate that it was not. He’s vaguely hinted at the release time frame at various tour stops, but never took the opportunity to announce the actual date.

Lil Yachty Speaks About Misinformation On For All The Dogs

It is clear that Drake’s been inching towards the drop, however, as he just recently unveiled the album’s cover art. The cover of For All The Dogs is a simple sketch of a dog by the performer’s 5-year-old son, Adonis. Fans are eager to see how the imagery relates to the record sonically. Some have suggested that it could symbolize him revisiting the “old Drake,” which he’s hinted at previously. “I’m tired of everybody coming up to me, [saying] ‘man… we miss that old Drake man. We need that old Drake man,’” he said in July. “Imma give it to you then.”

So far, listeners know to expect features from Bad Bunny and Nicki Minaj on the new project. Some other rumored features, however, have recently been debunked. Earlier this week, Zane Lowe shut down speculation that Frank Ocean would make an appearance on For All The Dogs, much to fans’ disappointment. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Drake and For All The Dogs.

