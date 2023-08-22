Zane Lowe Shoots Down Rumor About Frank Ocean Being On Drake’s “For All The Dogs”

Zane Lowe has shot down the rumor circulating that he hinted about Frank Ocean making an appearance on Drake’s For All The Dogs. Lowe addressed the reports in a post on Twitter, Tuesday afternoon.

“100% untrue. Never said it,” Lowe wrote in response to a viral tweet sharing the misinformation. “Haven’t even been on radio for the last two weeks.” In the since-deleted report, a user falsely quoted Lowe as saying that one guest contribution on For All The Dogs is “industry-shaking, never-done-before,” and the “feature of dreams.” They also said that Lowe hinted at it being Frank Ocean by not-so-subtly playing the Blonde track, “Nikes,” afterward.

Read More: Amazon Music Confirms Drake’s “For All The Dogs” Release Date

Zane Lowe At SXSW

AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 16: Zane Lowe of Apple Music speaks onstage at the Music Keynote during 2017 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 16, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by James Goulden Photography/Getty Images for SXSW)

As for official information on Drake’s For All The Dogs, he recently revealed the cover artwork, which was done by his son, Adonis. Drake has yet to confirm a release date for the project, but Amazon Music seems to have accidentally leaked that it will be dropping on Friday. Responding to the new cover art, the platform’s Twitter account wrote: “Drizzy’s son has a future as a cover artist. new @drake august 25th!!” Check out Zane Lowe’s tweet about the project below.

Zane Lowe Shuts Down Rumors

100% untrue. Never said it. Haven’t even been on radio for the last two weeks 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/24uFL32io9 — Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) August 22, 2023

As for word from Drake himself, he noted that For All The Dogs is just “weeks” away during a concert in July. He told the audience in New York City: “Make new friends. If you drink, drink some liquor. If you smoke, smoke some weed. And if you like somebody, like my dad says, keep f*cking. I will be back soon. I have an album dropping for you in, like, two weeks or some sh*t. But until then, just know, you’re always with me and I’m always thinking of you. Everything I do is for you. Every time I step in that booth, I hope I make you proud.”

Read More: Drake “For All The Dogs” Cover: Twitter Reacts To Adonis’ Artwork