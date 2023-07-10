Drake is partnering with Jermaine Dupri to create a documentary about Atlanta’s famous Magic City strip club. The series will detail the back story of the famous venue and its decades-long influence on hip-hop. Magic City has been name-dropped by rappers in lyrics for years and has been a place artists have debuted new records. It’s also been a popular hangout for the B.M.F. crew and was the site of former Georgia Governor Stacey Abrams’s get-out-the-vote announcement in 2020.

Charles Todd will serve as the director of Magic City: An American Fantasy. 2 Chainz, Nelly, Shaquille O’Neal, Quavo, Killer Mike, and Big Boi, among others will all be making appearances.

Read More: Future’s Birthday Bash Broken Up After Police Called For Gunshots: Report

Jermaine Dupri Performs In California

Jermaine Dupri performs during KMEL All-Star Jam at Shoreline Amphitheatre on August 29, 1998 in Mountain View, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

“Magic City is a second home for me. It’s the one place where celebrities, hustlers, politicians, and Atlanta locals all come together. I’ve watched it evolve over the years from a local joint to an internationally recognized spot. It’s about time we tell this story the right way,” executive producer Dupri said in a statement.

Series creator Cole Brown added: “This is a unique story of Black entrepreneurship and empire-building in a city that is the beating heart of Black culture. I’m ecstatic to be working with a team that will give this story the authenticity and platform it deserves.” Jami Gertz, Atlanta Hawks team co-owner and Executive Producer on the film said: “The inner workings of Magic City and its prevalence in hip-hop are remarkably mysterious – it’s a wonder the story has yet to be told. Atlanta is my adopted home and a place I’m looking forward to celebrating through this story.”

In making the docu-series, the creative team has exclusive access to never-before-told anecdotes, archival footage, and first-hand accounts from different nights at the club. It will also cover the club’s owner, Michael “Mr. Magic” Barney. Magic City: An American Fantasy does not yet have a release date.

Read More: Jeezy Feat. Future & 2 Chainz “Magic City Monday” Video

[Via]