Big Boi is an Atlanta native who, like André 3000, is best known for being one-half of the legendary hip-hop duo OutKast. OutKast released six studio-albums, won six Grammy Awards, and was active from 1992-2007. Hit songs like “Hey Ya!” and “Ms. Jackson” are among the most popular hip-songs ever released and both won Grammys. Throughout OutKast’s fifteen-year career, they collaborated with the likes of Raekwon, Goodie Mob, Slick Rick, Killer Mike, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, UGK, DJ Drama, Unk, CeeLo Green, and Lenny Kravitz, among others. During OutKast’s hiatus, Big Boi released two studio-albums and one mixtape, all of which were met with positive reviews. During his solo career, he collaborated with André 3000, Raekwon, Mary J. Blige, UGK, Big K.R.I.T., Kelly Rowland, Theophilus London, Trick Daddy, Killer Mike, and Trae tha Truth. In January 2014, OutKast surprised the hip-hop world by announcing they would be reuniting to celebrate twenty years of OutKast. Despite earlier rumors, the duo has not announced any plans to drop a new album, but they will be performing at more than forty festivals in 2014. Keep posted for the festival dates and locations, as OutKast very well may be coming to a town near you.