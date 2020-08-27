magic city
- MusicJanelle Monae Shows Off Dance Moves At Magic City Strip ClubOne thing is certain: Janelle Monae is going to do what she wants.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicLatto Makes It Rain In The Studio Amid Magic City Stripper BeefLatto has been accused of taking money back during a recent appearance at the strip club.By Ben Mock
- MusicLatto & Waka Flocka Celebrate Release Of Her New Song At Magic CityWaka Flocka's pulled up to Magic City to celebrate Latto's new song, "Issa Party."By Cole Blake
- MusicMagic City Rebrands To "Latto City" Ahead Of Her New Song "Issa Party"Latto's creative team is on another level.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicDrake Teams Up With Jermaine Dupri For Magic City Strip Club Docu-seriesJermaine Dupri is teaming up with Drake on a new docu-series centered on the iconic Atlanta club, Magic City.By Cole Blake
- SportsLou Williams Talks His Viral "Lemon Pepper Lou" Moniker With Draymond GreenWhile appearing on "The Draymond Green Show," Lou Williams revealed that he initially wasn't a fan of being called "Lemon Pepper Lou."By Joshua Robinson
- GramFuture Gets Mail Sent To Magic City Strip ClubSeems like Future will be making a trip to the strip club for different reasons.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicFivio Foreign & Coi Leray Take Center Stage On Our "Fire Emoji" PlaylistCoi Leray and Fivio Foreign had two of the biggest songs of the week.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFivio Foreign Previews New Single "Magic City" With QuavoFivio Foreign wants to turn Brooklyn into Magic City in his new single with Quavo.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsBow Wow Films Young Man Looking Awestruck During First Visit To Magic CityBow Wow said the 17-year-old teenager reminded him of himself at that age.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureGabrielle Union Drops Around $20K When Visiting Strip ClubsThe actress admitted to being a regular at Magic City and revealed how many times a year she frequents strip clubs.By Erika Marie
- SportsLou Williams Becomes The Subject Of Jokes After Trade To AtlantaEveryone still has the Magic City incident at the top of their minds.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSnoop Dogg Embraces Lou Williams' New Name After Magic City ControversySnoop Dogg calls Lou Williams "Lemon Pepper Lou" as he confirms that the food at Magic City is as good as the hoops star explained.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureTerry Crews Calls Magic City Tweet "Ill-Timed," Advocates For Sex Trafficking VictimsThe actor faced an onslaught of backlash after calling for a boycott of Atlanta's popular strip club.By Erika Marie
- AnticsJ.I.D Apologizes For "Spreading Hate" After Calling Terry Crews "White Washed"The Dreamville rapper blasted the actor for "boycotting Black women making money."By Erika Marie