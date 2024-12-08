Quavo Takes Teddy Swims To Magic City As Their New Song, "Georgia Ways," Gets Mixed Reviews

Huncho takes his new friends to see some magic tricks in support of their new collaboration.

Quavo shows Country superstar Teddy Swims a good time in Atlanta, supporting their new collaboration, "Georgia Ways." The duo ventured to the iconic strip club, Magic City, to promote the new song and captured the country singer enjoying some peaches. A video of Huncho and Swims centered around strippers, making it rain ones, went viral on Saturday. As the duo enjoyed themselves, fans shared their mixed reactions to the new collaboration across social media.

An X user described the collaboration as "Quavo's fall off." They tweeted, "The fall off of Quavo hurts my heart. That dude been a$$ for a minute." Another user claimed that Huncho's first country track was the result of allegedly losing a rap battle to Chris Brown. The user tweeted: "Dude lost a rap beef with an R&B singer and turned into Tim McGraw. I can't believe dude said you was the best in the group." TM88, a known Migos producer, would come to Huncho's defense, tweeting, "Hating on Quavo for being a musician is wild."

Released on Friday (Dec. 6), Quavo surprised fans with an unexpected country collaboration. The trio merges distinct musical styles into a defiant, genre-blending tribute to the Peach State. The accompanying visuals, filmed with a playful tone, amplify the energy of this unique collaboration. It’s another milestone for Quavo, who has been on a creative hot streak with high-profile pairings. "Georgia Ways" follows recent Huncho collaborations with Lana Del Rey, The Kid Laori, and Lenny Kravitz.

The brilliance of Georgia Ways lies in its ability to honor the diversity of Georgia’s musical legacy. It weaves together Atlanta’s iconic trap beats, the rich storytelling of country music, and the soulful undertones of R&B. The track feels both celebratory and experimental, showcasing how seemingly disparate genres can coexist when united by a shared cultural identity. Rich with Georgia-centric references, the track speaks directly to the locals while offering broader appeal through its universal themes of pride and resilience. In other news, Quavo recently previewed a new Takeoff track as a guest on Kai Cenat's record-breaking livestream.