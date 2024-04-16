Drake Hires Marching Band To Perform Outside Magic City In Grand Effort To Troll Metro Boomin

Drake isn't letting up on Metro Boomin on social media, amid their ongoing feud. Taking to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, he shared a meme referencing a bar on his new diss track, "Push Ups," with which he tells the producer to "shut your h*e ass up and make some drums, n***a." Additionally, he hired a marching band to perform outside of Magic City in Atlanta.

When DJ Akademiks shared a clip of the marching band on Instagram, users compared Drake's level of trolling to 50 Cent. One fan joked: "He bullying Metro at this point because he literally can’t fight back." Another user compared the antics to Rick Ross. "So this is funny but Ross is corny? The amount of passes yall give this n***a is insane," they argued.

Read More: Drake Disses Metro Boomin (Again) With "Drumline" Meme

Drake Performs In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The feud took off when Kendrick Lamar dissed the Toronto rapper on Metro and Future's song, "Like That," last month. On the song, he rapped: "F*ck sneak dissin', first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches... Motherf*ck the big three, n***a, it's just big me. N***a, bum... 'Fore all your dogs gettin' buried / That's a K with all these nines, he gon' see Pet Sematary." In the time since, Metro and Future dropped a second collaborative album featuring several more artists dissing Drake, including ASAP Rocky and The Weeknd. He finally responded with "Push Ups," last week. Check out the latest antics from the feud below.

Drake Takes Trolling To The Next Level

In addition to Metro Boomin, Drake has also been trading shots with Rick Ross on social media. Ross dropped a diss track aimed at Drake titled "Champagne Moments." Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Styles P Weighs In On How Kendrick Lamar & Drake's Feud Could Influence Hip-Hop

[Via]