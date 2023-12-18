Drake Appears To Take Shots At Metro Boomin

Although Drake and Metro Boomin have undoubtedly made a few hits together, they’re not necessarily in good standing with each other. Now, there have been rumors of a feud between the two for over a year, first starting with the release date of Heroes & Villains being pushed back. Some fans believed it was due to Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss, which Metro denied. However, when he revealed that he removed Drake’s verse from “Trance” alongside Young Thug and Travis Scott, some felt as though he harbored resentment towards the Canadian rapper.

We can’t confirm nor deny whether there were any issues between them at that point. However, Metro Boomin's recent tweet-and-delete regarding Her Loss’ reign at award shows caught plenty of attention online. “Yet her loss still keeps winning rap album of the year over H&V. proof that award shows are just politics and not for me," Metro tweeted. "Idc about awards honestly, the true award and REWARD is knowing that the music I spend so much time on brings joy to peoples everyday lives.” Metro later deleted the tweet. In response, Drake shared a screenshot of lyrics from Jay-Z’s “Heart Of The City.”

Drake Fires Back

Although the feud between the two seemed to have died down, fans believe that Drake may have poked at Metro Boomin during his recent Kick stream. While the rapper was on his Drake x Stake vibes, he toasted his fans tuning in while taking a slight jab at the producer. “To the rest of you, the non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet-and-deleters, you guys make me sick to my stomachs, fam,” he said as he held his drink and looked into the camera. “Honestly, look in my eyes,” he added as he got closer to the camera. “You wanna do somethin’? That’s what I thought.”

He never mentioned Metro by name but it didn’t take long for fans to try and piece thing together. Considering Metro’s post regarding Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss was taken down shortly after it began gaining traction, it wouldn’t be far off to think that the Canadian rapper was throwing shots in his direction. Check out the post below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below.

