Metro Boomin’s forthcoming effort, Heroes & Villains, will no longer arrive on Nov. 4th as he initially expected but it’s not because he’s afraid of dropping on the same day as any other artist. He shared that the delay is due to sample clearance issues.

“I couldn’t get all the samples on my album cleared in time for next week so I’m dropping on Dec 2nd now so I have enough time to make sure you all get this masterpiece as intended,” he wrote. “I promise it’s worth the wait!! P.S. I would NEVER move my album date because of anyone else.”

Heroes & Villains is Metro’s official follow-up to 2018’s Not All Heroes Wear Capes. He began teasing the project earlier this year, though he hasn’t released any official singles in the lead-up to its release.

Metro Boomin announced the new release date came as Drake and 21 Savage revealed their joint effort won’t drop this week. Drizzy said that 40, his main engineer and producer, contracted COVID-19 and was not able to add the finishing touches on time. The two will instead drop the project on November 4th.

“Our brother @OVO40 got Covid while mixing and mastering the crack so he’s resting up and NOVEMBER 4th is HER LOSS day we’ll see you soon,” he wrote.

However, Akademiks shared his own theory surrounding why Her Loss and Heroes & Villains are being pushed back. Taylor Swift is on pace to move 1.5M units in her first week for Midnights. Ak suggested that many artists are shook to debut second to T. Swizzy’s latest opus.

“Its Taylor Swift that got everybody pushing their albums back.. She finna be easily #1 next week… and maybe even the week after. NO rapper.. No artist. want smoke. Everybody want a #1 album. They all tryna drop as far as out after Taylor Swift. Shordy really sell 1.5 mil,” he wrote.

“Labels start hitting up these lil rap artists like.. hold up.. taylor swift selling 1.5 mil this week.. she finna sell at least 500K next week. How bout yall all make an excuse and drop like a Month out from now to avoid big bad Taylor. They wont tell u.. but i will,” he added.

