Fans were hyped earlier this month when Drake announced the release of his joint album with 21 Savage entitled Her Loss. The Canadian rapper and the Atlanta emcee announced the news along with a music video for their Honestly, Nevermind song, “Jimmy Cooks.”

However on Wednesday (October 26), just one day before the album’s release, Drake revealed that Her Loss will now arrive next week instead of this Friday as initially planned. He took to his Instagram Story to share with his millions of followers that his producer, Noah “40” Shebib, contracted Covid-19 — which ultimately forced them to push back the project.

21 Savage and Drake Onstage During Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“Our brother @ovo40 got Covid while mixing and mastering the crack so he’s resting up,” Drake shared in a message. “NOVEMBER 4th is HER LOSS day we’ll see you soon.” The delay comes on the heels of both rappers recently celebrating their birthdays just days apart. 21 Savage hosted a star-studded Freaknik themed party, while Drake skipped his usual costume themed celebration for a low-key turn up in Miami.

Fans were excited to hear new music from the 6 God and the “A Lot” rapper, whose project was slated to drop the same day as Rihanna’s new single “Lift Me Up,” and new music from SZA. “Drake and 21 Savage already went 4/4 this album is going to be insane,” one fan tweeted. Another added, “21 Savage and Drake collab album this friday then new Metro Boomin album the next friday we eatin good.”

Aside from “Jimmy Cooks,” Drake and 21 have also joined forces on “Knife Talk” from the 6 God’s Certified Lover Boy album, “Mr. Right Now” from 21’s Savage Mode II joint album with Metro Boomin in 2020, and Drake’s “Sneakin’” in 2016.

Stream Her Loss when it drops next Friday, November 4.