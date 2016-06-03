Being the only woman on the artist roster of the most dominant label in hip-hop would be an intimidating experience for basically anyone. That is unless you’re as insanely talented as SZA, Top Dawg Entertainment’s PBR&B super villain. The Maplewood, NJ-songstress signed with Black Hippy’s label in July 2013, less than a year after she self-released her first project, See.SZA.Run. A few months after the signing, SZA released another free EP called S to rave reviews, followed by Z in 2014, her first project sold on iTunes. More recently, SZA was featured on “Consideration,” the excellent first track on Rihanna’s blockbuster album Anti. Fans of SZA still anxiously await her proper debut, the aptly titled A.

Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images