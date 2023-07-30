Travis Scott, Future & SZA Soar Through Space On “UTOPIA”‘s “TELEKINESIS”

UTOPIA is garnering a lot of acclaim from longtime fans of Travis Scott and newer listeners alike, and it’s for pretty distinct reasons. Sure, there are your expected hype moments and more laidback vibes, but it’s been a long time since we’ve heard the Houston artist make more progressive and deliberately ethereal material. For that reason, we’ve decided to shout out some of the more world-building, spacious, and journey-emulating cuts on the album, and leave the bangers for your playlists and gym sessions. Out of all the gorgeous moments on this new LP, “TELEKINESIS” with Future and SZA is one of the most ascendant.

However, some readers might actually think this track sounds a little familiar. That’s because it’s actually one of the leaks that surfaced around Kanye West’s Donda era, often titled “Future Sounds” and also featuring Travis Scott. In fact, Ye has a production credit on “TELEKINESIS,” but this version sounds distinct enough from its original rendition, taking on a more stark and minimal pallet for the choruses. Structurally, it builds up for most of its runtime with soft, wavy synthesizers and tones, and then explodes for Travis’ chorus refrain with quick snare hits, deep bass, trill hi-hats, and industrial tones. In addition, SZA’s beautiful vocal performance and rapping paired perfectly with rising synths and string arrangements.

Read More: Travis Scott “Utopia” Credits: Drake, Beyonce, Westside Gunn, The Weeknd & More

Travis Scott’s “TELEKINESIS” With Future & SZA: Stream

Meanwhile, Future adds a certain weariness and melancholy to the track with his verse and refrain contributions. Just like “DELRESTO (ECHOES)” with Beyoncé and Bon Iver, “TELEKINESIS” opts for consistent and elevatory progressions rather than a big payoff. As a result, it might not gratify you on impact, but every melody and second of its journey will work its way into you. If you haven’t heard UTOPIA yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and check out some notable bars from this track down below. Also, check back in with HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Travis Scott.

Quotable Lyrics

Flyest on the Earth, so I had to name myself a planet (Pluto)

Automatic dead when you goin’ against my family

Few breakups went public, I just bought another baddie (Bought another baddie)

B***h knew I was toxic, when she met me, I was a s*vage (Met me, I was a s*vage)

Read More: Travis Scott’s “UTOPIA” Gets First-Week Sales Projections