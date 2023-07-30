Travis Scott, Future & SZA Soar Through Space On “UTOPIA”‘s “TELEKINESIS”

This new album is just as notable for its dark and energetic moments as it is for its beauty and wooziness, and we’ve decided to highlight the latter.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Travis Scott, Future & SZA Soar Through Space On “UTOPIA”‘s “TELEKINESIS”blur mask

UTOPIA is garnering a lot of acclaim from longtime fans of Travis Scott and newer listeners alike, and it’s for pretty distinct reasons. Sure, there are your expected hype moments and more laidback vibes, but it’s been a long time since we’ve heard the Houston artist make more progressive and deliberately ethereal material. For that reason, we’ve decided to shout out some of the more world-building, spacious, and journey-emulating cuts on the album, and leave the bangers for your playlists and gym sessions. Out of all the gorgeous moments on this new LP, “TELEKINESIS” with Future and SZA is one of the most ascendant.

However, some readers might actually think this track sounds a little familiar. That’s because it’s actually one of the leaks that surfaced around Kanye West’s Donda era, often titled “Future Sounds” and also featuring Travis Scott. In fact, Ye has a production credit on “TELEKINESIS,” but this version sounds distinct enough from its original rendition, taking on a more stark and minimal pallet for the choruses. Structurally, it builds up for most of its runtime with soft, wavy synthesizers and tones, and then explodes for Travis’ chorus refrain with quick snare hits, deep bass, trill hi-hats, and industrial tones. In addition, SZA’s beautiful vocal performance and rapping paired perfectly with rising synths and string arrangements.

Read More: Travis Scott “Utopia” Credits: Drake, Beyonce, Westside Gunn, The Weeknd & More

Travis Scott’s “TELEKINESIS” With Future & SZA: Stream

Meanwhile, Future adds a certain weariness and melancholy to the track with his verse and refrain contributions. Just like “DELRESTO (ECHOES)” with Beyoncé and Bon Iver, “TELEKINESIS” opts for consistent and elevatory progressions rather than a big payoff. As a result, it might not gratify you on impact, but every melody and second of its journey will work its way into you. If you haven’t heard UTOPIA yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and check out some notable bars from this track down below. Also, check back in with HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Travis Scott.

Quotable Lyrics
Flyest on the Earth, so I had to name myself a planet (Pluto)
Automatic dead when you goin’ against my family
Few breakups went public, I just bought another baddie (Bought another baddie)
B***h knew I was toxic, when she met me, I was a s*vage (Met me, I was a s*vage)

Read More: Travis Scott’s “UTOPIA” Gets First-Week Sales Projections

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.