Travis Scott, Beyonce & Bon Iver Conjure Magic On “DELRESTO (ECHOES)”

This is one of the most euphoric, catchy, and gorgeous cuts on “UTOPIA,” and how could it not be with those collaborators?

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Travis Scott’s UTOPIA landed like an alien spacecraft in a football field, to absolutely no one’s surprise. Moreover, La Flame’s sixth full-length project is surprising, otherworldly, ambitious, and lush with sonic detail and obtuse lyricism. While there are too many highlights and amazing moments to name, “DELRESTO (ECHOES)” certainly stands out as one of its most notable and shocking moments. With assistance from two revered vocal titans in Beyoncé and Bon Iver, this makes for one of the best moments on the LP on first listen due to the reveal of its hidden features. In addition, it features production from Travis, Bey, James Blake, Allen Ritter, Hit-Boy, Mike Dean, and umru, making for a vibrant and progressive instrumental.

In fact, it might remind many listeners of Beyonce’s RENAISSANCE with its house-inspired rhythms and musical aesthetics. However, there’s also something tribal, ritualistic, and almost holy about the always tense but never fully explosive progression of “DELRESTO (ECHOES).” That might be a turn-off for some, but the constant build-up feels more like a journey of peace than a throwaway, half-baked idea for a song. Beyonce and Bon Iver both stun with their passionate vocal performances, and Travis Scott switches from melodic flows to rapid-fire bars with ease. With multiple synth layers, additional instruments, and variations throughout the song, the track feels complete without exaggerating its opulence.

Travis Scott’s “DELRESTO (ECHOES)” With Beyoncé & Bon Iver: Stream

Meanwhile, it seems like this collab between these Houston stars has been a long time coming. With that history in mind, this adds even more gravity and impact to “DELRESTO (ECHOES)” and its fusion of styles. In an album full of darkness and dystopian soundscapes, this song is a beacon of light peppered in that is sure to rejuvenate and inspire you. If you haven’t heard UTOPIA yet, you can find it on your preferred streaming service and check out some standout lines from this song below. Also, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Beyonce, Bon Iver, and Travis Scott.

Quotable Lyrics
The height we made is paranormal
We shake and wake up to paranoia
Won’t let it destroy you, won’t let it annoy you
I’m tryin’ to enjoy you in front of the foyer

Gabriel Bras Nevares
