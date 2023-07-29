Travis Scott Pushed For Beyonce Collab Back In 2016

Last night Travis Scott released his long-awaited new album Utopia. The initial fan rush was mostly spent discovering all the features on the album, which have now been identified. Among the list are some major names and frequent collaborators of Scott. Drake, Future, Playboi Carti, SZA, Yung Lean, Young Thug, Kid Cudi, The Weeknd, and MANY more appear throughout the album. One of the names that fans were the most excited to see was Beyonce. Just hours before the album dropped news hit the internet that the “Break My Soul” singer would be appearing and fans were thrilled.

Now in a new video dug up by Complex Music, we can see just how long Travis Scott has been pushing for a team-up with Beyonce. In an interview with the rapper from 2016, he’s asked who he wants to work with. “I wanna work with Beyonce,” Scott quickly answers. “She’s from Houston, I’m from Houston. I feel like we could definitely, in due time, do some music.” While it took a long time to pull the collaboration off the wait appears to be worth it. The song they collaborated on is called “DELRESTO (ECHOES)” and it was released as a single in tandem with the album. It also features vocals from indie musician Bon Iver who appears on Utopia multiple times.

Travis Scott Has Wanted A Beyonce Collab Since 2016

Travis Scott in 2016:



"I wanna work with Beyoncé."



Travis Scott in 2023:



Collabed with Beyoncé on "DELRESTO (ECHOES)" #UTOPIA pic.twitter.com/qbCEBOpsoH — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 28, 2023

There’s another guest on Utopia that is getting plenty of people’s attention. The track “THANK GOD” comes pretty early on the album and contains vocals from KayCyy. But once fans started to pick it apart they found another cameo, this time from Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster. On the song, Scott delivers the lyric “Storm’s a minor, but you know she livin’ major.” Stormi herself responds, “That’s right daddy.”

Utopia is expected to make a major splash on the charts next week. The album is certain to challenge for number 1 on the Billboard 200 and likely generate the highest first sales week for a rap album this year. Many of the 19 songs on the album are also expected to land on the Hot 100. What do you think of the interview with Travis Scott from 2016? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Travis Scott & Drake Serve A Chillingly Vengeful Banger On “MELTDOWN”

[Via]