The Weeknd Makes An NSFW Joke In Travis Scott’s Comments

This week Travis Scott is in full-on Utopia mode. The rapper has been teasing his new album for years but kicked it into high gear earlier this month. Now the album is officially just a few days away and he’s sharing some of the project’s multiple album covers with fans. A picture he shared this morning shows off one of those covers and fans all made a pretty similar association. The second image in the post clearly reminded some fans of promotional material for porn. The Weeknd was among them who left a comment saying “#BLACKEDTOPIA.” The very next comment on the post expresses similar sentiments saying “Second pic looks like the cover of a porno lmao.”

While it’s unclear if The Weeknd will appear on Utopia he did join Travis Scott on a recent song. His single “K-POP” dropped over the weekend as a sort of teaser for the upcoming project, though it won’t actually appear on the album. It saw Abel teaming up with Scott and reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny for a dancehall-flavored track. Some fans didn’t like the track much but since it won’t appear on Utopia that hasn’t seemed to slow the excitement much.

The Weeknd’s Hilarious Top Comment

As a part of the Utopia lead-up Travis Scott was scheduled to perform in Egypt. Some fans made pretty elaborate plans to attend the once-in-a-lifetime show. But from the moment it was announced the performance was straddled with problems. After quite a bit of speculation about the show, this morning Live Nation officially made the announcement canceling it.

All summer The Weeknd has been rolling out new music. He dropped weekly releases of songs to accompany episodes of his TV show The Idol. The drops featured collaborations with some pretty big names like Madonna, Lil Baby, Troye Sivan, Playboi Carti, Moses Sumney, and Future. Even as the show was eaten alive by critics fans enjoyed the accompanying music. What do you think of The Weeknd’s comment on Travis Scott’s new Utopia album cover post? Let us know in the comment section below.

