The Weeknd is an R&B voice for a younger, debauched generation, forgoing traditional love ballads for intoxicated reflections on the effects of directionless hedonism.

Since gaining attention after uploading several tracks to YouTube in 2010, the Toronto native has released three mixtapes, a compilation and an album, collaborating with the likes of Juicy J, Wiz Khalifa, Ricky Hil, French Motana, Kavinsky, Lil Wayne, M.I.A., Jr. Hil, Sia, Diplo and more.

Most recently, he reunited with Drake, released his new album Kiss Land and toured in support of it, offering signature album-themed condoms at his gigs. He’ll be touring with Justin Timberlake and Drake throughout 2014, on the "20/20 Experience" and "Would You Like A" tours, respectively. Oh yeah, he also operates his own independent label, "XO".