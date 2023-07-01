The Weeknd Gives Fans A Look Behind The Scenes Of “K-Pop” Music Video

The Weeknd recently took to Twitter to give fans a glimpse behind the scenes of his recent music video with Travis Scott and Bad Bunny, “K-Pop.” The artist shared a series of dreamy photos at the shoot’s destination, posing alongside the various women featured in the music video. Travis dropped the video yesterday (July 21), getting fans even more pumped for the rest of UTOPIA.

Travis Scott has been teasing the highly-anticipated album for some time now, and he may be dropping it soon. It’s been speculated that the artist will drop the new LP the same day as his scheduled performance at the Pyramids of Giza. Today, however, a cryptic Tweet led fans to be believe it may arrive sooner. He told a fan begging for UTOPIA to “Meet me here on Monday.” “We shall eat sooooonn,” he added.

The Weeknd Collaborates With Travis Scott, Bad Bunny

The Weeknd has been busy lately, recently embarking on another leg of his After Hours Til Dawn tour. The tour broke records last week, becoming the highest grossing tour of the decade. It’s managed to bring in more than $350 million since 2022. It was also named the highest grossing tour ever for a Black artist, a record previously held by Michael Jackson for his “Bad” tour. The Weeknd paid his respects to the late icon, performing a version of “Dirty Diana” at a recent show. “My king,” he captioned a clip of the performance, “then, now and forever. rest easy.”

The artist is also hot off the finale of his controversial series alongside Lily-Rose Depp, The Idol. Throughout all the backlash the show has received, The Weeknd has continued to support the project. He claims that the show managed to accomplish exactly what the cast and crew set out for. “It’s definitely shaken up the culture for sure,” he told GQ last month, “We knew we were making something dark and controversial but true to what we want to say.”

