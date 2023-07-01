Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, & The Weeknd Perform At A Stadium In Visual For “K-Pop”

Travis Scott, Bad Bunny, and The Weeknd came through with their new song on Friday, dubbed “K-Pop.” Overall, this is believed to be the first single off of Utopia. This is an album that fans have been waiting for, and this single ultimately ushers in a new era of Travis Scott’s music. Fans are very excited about this prospect, and the song is already starting to get rave reviews. Upon listening to the song, you will immediately recognize that this is a track meant for those summer months.

That said, fans have been expecting a new music video, all day. A fan account for La Flame had noticed a hidden video in his YouTube playlist. Well, as it turns out, this case of super sleuth-ery was correct in the end. Just a few moments ago, Travis Scott dropped the music video for “K-Pop.” As you will see, The Weeknd and Bad Bunny appear in the video, Moreover, there are appearances from SZA and Pharrell, among others.

Travis Scott Delivers A Fresh Music Video

Overall, much of the video takes place inside of a giant soccer stadium. In fact, a stadium tour is teased in the video. Moreover, we get clips of Bad Bunny performing his verse following Travis’ stadium intro. From there, The Weeknd and Travis Scott get to hang out in what appears to be a very unique home. It makes for quite a striking visual, and one has to wonder whether or not this architecture will be featured a lot in Utopia.

Needless to say, the rollout for Utopia has reached terminal velocity. It is going to be coming out next week potentially, and fans could not be any happier. Let us know your expectations for the new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. Overall, there is still a lot of new music left to be unleashed.

