Travis Scott Reportedly Confirms Upcoming Stadium Tour

Recently, Travis Scott reportedly revealed plans to tour in support of his upcoming album, UTOPIA. He’s set to debut the album at an upcoming performance at the Pyramids of Giza later this month. Fans know little of the tour at the moment, but more information will surely be revealed in the near future.

Travis has been pushing his upcoming album hard in recent months, and fans can’t wait to hear it. Earlier this week, he dropped a new collaborative single alongside Bad Bunny and The Weeknd, titled “K-POP.” For obvious reasons, listeners were eager to hear the new collaboration. The rapper stopped by iHeartRadio to premiere the track, and he may have confirmed what fans have been waiting for. A message from the company claims that UTOPIA will be released on July 28, the same date as his scheduled Egyptian performance. It was previously rumored that the album would be dropped on that day, however, fans didn’t know for sure until recently.

Travis Scott To Tour In Support Of UTOPIA

SZA is also featured in the “K-POP” music video, sparking rumors that she and Travis Scott may be more than just collaborators. It’s unconfirmed whether or not the two artists are romantically involved, but fans of course love to speculate. Immediately upon it’s release, fans were into the new track, even dubbing it the “song of the summer.“

There’s been some confusion surrounding Travis’ upcoming performance in Egypt lately. Earlier this week, rumors circulated that Egyptian officials put a stop to the show, citing “differences” between the rapper’s material and Egyptian culture. Travis later allegedly shared a statement regarding the performance. He appeared to claim that Egyptian officials made a decision to put permits for the show on “pause.” The “statement” further suggested that misinformation generated by “bots” prompted their decision. As of now, however, it seems as though the performance has not been canceled. Fans should keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

