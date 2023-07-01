SZA & Travis Scott Fuel Dating Rumors Due To Her Cameo In “K-POP” Music Video

Travis Scott just dropped the music video to his new single “K-POP,” and given all the buzz around these releases, it’s natural that dating rumors formed part of that. Moreover, many fans are still committed to a theory that he and SZA are seeing each other, which this music video hints even more towards. During one section of the song’s visuals, Scott and the TDE singer appear together in a car, vibing and having a good time as the track suggests. Of course, this is all built on speculative rumors that can’t really be confirmed or denied with just a shot in a music video. Regardless, the chemistry that they shared on songs like “Love Galore” and “Open Arms” probably pointed people in this direction in the first place.

Whether you’re a fan of the track or not (it seems a bit divisive as of writing this article, but with a lot of positive feedback nonetheless), it’s at least exciting to see the Utopia rollout come to a close. They only missed a single, promotionally speaking, before the album’s release, which they just fixed. By working with (and featuring) some of the biggest artists in the world with this collab, Travis Scott set the stage for a hopefully impactful album drop. SZA’s obviously a part of that list, and no matter what dating rumors follow them, hopefully they can collaborate again for some more magic.

Travis Scott & SZA In The "K-POP" Music Video

On La Flame’s end, he’s actually juggling a lot right now between the actual album drop, keeping things secret, and his Pyramids of Giza performance. Said concert caused a lot of controversy online, though, and Travis reportedly issued a statement addressing concerns and criticisms. Some pointed out the Astroworld tragedy, whereas others within Egypt expressed skepticism over its cultural context. Regardless, it seems like it’s still happening as of writing this article, despite the kerfuffle it created online.

Meanwhile, the SOS star recently drove people wild after she shared a sultry vid of herself in the studio. Not only that, since she serves in pretty much every post she makes, but she got people excited for new music soon. With such a dominant and successful year for her so far, it might be unlikely, but it’s definitely exciting. We’ll see if a Travis collab gets fans visiting the rumor mill again. On that note, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Travis Scott and SZA.

