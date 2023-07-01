SZA may be between tour legs, but that doesn’t mean that she’s relaxing. The SOS Tour has taken up most of the singer’s time this year, starting all the way back in February. However, after a June 29 performance in Poland, SZA won’t be back on tour until September, when she kicks off the third and final leg of the tour in Miami.

However, there has been no official announcement that SZA has new music coming this year. While one producer says that SZA has enough music to release a whole new album, there has been nothing confirmed as of yet. Despite this, SZA has released three singles, all from SOS, this year. “Nobody Gets Me” peaked at #10, “Kill Bill” went to #1 and got a remix with Doja Cat. Finally, the most recent single, “Snooze” peaked at #11.

SZA Shows Off Curves In Studio Clip

SZA in the studio 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/lQNP8zus4L — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 15, 2023

SZA was certainly in the studio for something this week, and the singer made sure we all knew it. In a video posted to social media and reshared by the likes of Daily Loud. In the clip, SZA is seen taking off her coat to reveal a white bodysuit whose front cutaways are doing some absolute work to keep the two sides of the suit together. Shen then turns around, showing off her prominent curves. Of course, the responses are absolutely hilarious as people absolutely die from thirst. We’re no strangers to SZA’s curves but the video is certainly a wonderful sight to behold. Any news on potential new music will be found here on HotNewHipHop.

Of course, this is not the first time week people have been talking about SZA’s ass. On July 9, SZA, who has been very open about getting BBL surgery to enhance her ass, posted a hilarious video. While hanging with friends, the singer undertook the challenge of balancing a bottle of hot sauce on her ass, which she did with much aplomb.

