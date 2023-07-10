After making a major comeback in 2022, SZA has spent much of 2023 on the road supporting her SOS album. Back in the winter, she hit up various cities across North America for the first time in years. After wrapping those dates up, the Ctrl artist quickly announced her plans to head out on the road again. This time she’s hitting up various countries across Europe as well as more cities in Canada and the US. You can catch her at Made in America Festival in early September. Later that month she’ll launch the next leg of her SOS Tour in Miami.

During a recent overseas show, SZA brought out Travis Scott to perform “Love Galore” and some of their other collaborations. Since then, the internet has been speculating about romance rumours between the two, especially after it was revealed that the father of two and co-parent Kylie Jenner have no plans to reconcile their relationship. Neither singer has addressed the speculation at this time – instead, SZA’s been focused on having a Hot Girl Summer and flaunting her body.

SZA Turns Up the Heat

SZA balancing hot sauce on her butt 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3nBI7shBcF — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) July 10, 2023

On SOS, the black-haired beauty confirmed that she’s undergone procedures to enhance her body since rising to fame. Like many others in the spotlight, she has no problem showing it off to the public. Instead of a conventional booty pic, SZA’s latest thirst trap finds her teasing her toned figure in the mirror while an anonymous friend helps to balance a large bottle of hot sauce on her BBL.

It’s been almost half a year since SZA followed up her SOS album with a visual for one of its most popular songs, “Kill Bill.” The video only drew more eyes the TDE artist’s way, not only for her creativity but also for her curvaceous body. It’s arguably one of the best she’s given us so far, but according to Vivica A. Fox, it nearly had a cameo that would’ve made the project even more iconic. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

