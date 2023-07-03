SZA’s “Kill Bill” is one of the biggest hits of the decade so far, let alone of 2022 and 2023 due to its late-year release. In addition, its music video was also very well-received, especially due to tapping original Kill Bill star, Vivica A. Fox. However, apparently the TDE singer’s team wanted to get the film’s main character, Uma Thurman, according to Fox. What’s more is that, even though The Bride didn’t appear, Vivica is still waiting for a reunion at some point through another film in the franchise. During an interview with AV Club, the actress spoke on these allegations and how she responded to this news- and to them reaching out to her.

“When I got it, I was surprised, to be honest with you,” Fox said of SZA’s video. “‘Cause they called… [It] took them five days to finally decide that they were going to hire me, ’cause I think they wanted Uma Thurman. But when you think about it, it’s a little bit more fitting for SZA and Vivica to be together because we’re both African American women, and when it came out, people just ran with it.

SZA’s “Kill Bill” Video

“They were like, ‘They’re going to make Kill Bill 3, finally,’” the actress continued. “Because people have been waiting for Kill Bill 3 for such a long time and see my daughter get revenge on Uma.” However, she also made it clear that she doesn’t resent or feel frustration over being second fiddle to Thurman when it came to getting a Kill Bill star on the video. “Cool,” she said of SZA’s efforts. “I mean, it is her franchise, as well as mine.”

Meanwhile, the “Gone Girl” singer explained the inspiration behind the video to Entertainment Weekly. In fact, she probably always wanted Fox to appear in the visual. “I love Vivica A. Fox’s character,” she remarked. “I love Lucy Liu’s character, I even love Bill. Because he’s super complex, I feel like he doesn’t understand why he did what he did. He’s void of emotion, but he loved The Bride so much that he couldn’t stand her to be with anyone else.” For more news and updates on SZA and Vivica A. Fox, log back into HNHH.

