Since her second studio album SOS dropped last month, fans have made SZA’s “Kill Bill” a standout song on the 23-track project. On Tuesday night, the Grammy-winning singer gifted her fans with visuals for the song, which offers a nod to Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill series.

Featuring Vivica A. Fox, who plays Vernita Green in the 2004 film, the music video shows SZA out for blood and vengeance. After an assassination squad shoots up her trailer, she dons a sword and rides out in the night on a motorcycle to take karma into her own hands.

Finding the man who ordered the hit, SZA then faces him before ripping his heart out. The visual’s final scene shows the singer-songwriter naked and tied up as she continues to sing the track’s melodic lines.

Fans quickly turned “Kill Bill” into a hit, faithfully streaming the song and also making it go viral on social media. With the not-so-subtle lyrics about killing her ex-boyfriend, SZA sings, “I might kill my ex, not the best idea / His new girlfriend’s next, how’d I get here? / I might kill my ex, I still love him though / Rather be in jail than alone.”

“The Weekend” singer continues in another part of the song, “I’m so mature, I got me a therapist to tell me there’s other men / I don’t want none, I just want you / If I can’t have you, no one will.”

Proving to be a solid followup to her 2017 album Ctrl, SOS is already a clear hit. Featuring Travis Scott, Don Toliver, ‘Ol Dirty Bastard, and Phoebe Bridgers, the project quickly snagged the number one spot on Billboard’s 200 chart and remains after four weeks.

SZA also announced her accompanying tour after breaking the internet with SOS. Stopping throughout North America, the St. Louis Native is bringing her fresh hits to Toronto, New York City, Inglewood, Chicago, and more.

Watch SZA’s “Kill Bill” music video below and then share your thoughts with us in the comments.