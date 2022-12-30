Following the long-awaited release of SZA’s second studio album S.O.S. earlier this month, her label is now teasing a music video for one of her hottest new songs.

Sharing visuals for “Kill Bill,” Top Dawg Entertainment gave fans a glimpse of what’s “coming soon.” Directed by Christian Breslauer, who worked on Nas-X" class="text-word" target="_blank" >Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby,” the music video contains elements from the popular Quentin Tarantino film.

SZA flaunts her sword and motorcycle skills in the teaser, staying true to the song’s theme and lyrics. The song contains the infamous lines: “I might kill my ex, not the best idea / His new girlfriend’s next, how’d I get here? / I might kill my ex, I still love him though / Rather be in jail than alone.”

S.O.S. debuted on December 9 and featured a tracklist of 23 songs. The project contained features from Travis Scott, Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver, and Ol’ Dirty Bastard, who passed away in 2004.

Several songs quickly caught fans’ attention, including “Kill Bill,” “Blind,” and “Ghost in the Machine.”

After the album’s release, the St. Louis native announced her North American tour, which quickly sold out online. Stops on the 2023 tour will include New York City, Dallas, Inglewood, Chicago, and Philadelphia.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA – APRIL 27: SZA performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER – Day 2 on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Something in the Water)

Speaking with Rolling Stone earlier this month, the Ctrl singer shared that her upcoming performances will be an ode to her patient fans.

“I’m really just excited to give people whatever they want. Because I feel I’ve been gone for so long and people have been kind enough to watch me perform the same set for fucking five years, and that is really annoying, and I get that, and the patience and the love that they’ve shown me the whole way,” SZA said, adding, “I just wanna give them the craziest experience they could ever have and play whatever they want.”

[Via]