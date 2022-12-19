SZA tops the chart for the first time in her career following the release of her highly-anticipated second studio album.

Hits Daily Double reports SZA’s latest studio album, S.O.S., soared to #1 on the Billboard 200 this week with 315K units. Not only does this mark her first #1 album of her career, but she’s also debuted with the largest R&B streaming week in history. Needless to say, SZA didn’t fall for the sophomore slump and delivered a body of work that might end up having the same staying power as Ctrl.

SZA’s joined by great company in the top 5 of the Billboard 200 this week. Taylor Swift continues to have a hold on the charts with Midnights, which holds the #2 spot with 137K. Right underneath at #3 is Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains, then Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss at #4. Rounding out the top 5 is Michael Bublé’s Christmas.

Following the success of S.O.S., SZA plans on hitting the road in support of the album. Last week, she announced her upcoming arena tour across North America with Omar Apollo as her supporting act. The tour kicks off on Feb. 21st in Columbus, OH. From there, SZA will stop off in Chicago, Atlanta, New York and other major cities, like Los Angeles, where she’ll close out the tour on March 22nd.

Unfortunately, it seems like S.O.S. could be SZA’s final outing for a while. Though it took five years for her follow-up to Ctrl to drop, she recently hinted that she might “disappear” soon.

“I’m gonna disappear, definitely, for as long as I can,” she explained of her plans following the album’s release. “I need to shoot as many videos as I can, so I can disappear for longer.”

We’ll keep you posted on any more updates regarding SZA’s upcoming plans. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts on S.O.S. in the comments.