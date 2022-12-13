SZA will be embarking on an arena tour in North America, next year, in support of her new album, SOS. She made the announcement on Instagram, Tuesday.

“Time to take this shit on the road!” she captioned the post. “SOS TOUR STARTS FEBRUARY TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY.”

HOUSTON, TX – NOVEMBER 05: SZA performs on stage during the Astroworld Fest 2021 at NRG Park on November 5, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/FilmMagic)

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 16 at 12:00 PM, local time. Fans can purchase tickets at szasos.com. Among the cities SZA will be hitting are Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., New York City, Dallas, Seattle, San Diego, Inglewood, as well as Oakland, and more. The tour will begin on February 22 in Columbus, Ohio.

SZA shared SOS on Friday, five years following the release of her debut album, Ctrl. The album was supported by the singles, “Good Days”, “I Hate U”, and “Shirt.” It contains features from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, and Travis Scott, as well as the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard. On the day of the album’s release, she shared a music video for “Nobody Gets Me.”

Speaking with Consequence for a new cover story, SZA reflected on SOS being her first album in five years.

“It’s my first album in five years, so I’m ready to be a different person and step into this new part of my life,” she explained. “Really exemplify who this character is and get to know myself better while everyone else gets to know me live at the same time.”

While she’s been quiet on the music front for some time, SZA has been performing at festivals over the years. She recently explained that her collaboration on SOS with Phoebe Bridgers came together over a DM because they couldn’t meet up at various festivals.

Check out SZA’s tour announcement below.

[Via]