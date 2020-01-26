dates
- MusicTravis Scott Announces Circus Maximus TourTravis Scott will be performing in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, and more cities across North America, this fall.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Durk Reportedly Cancels Multiple "Sorry For The Drought" Tour DatesThis might have to do with the Chicago rapper's recent hospitalization.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLL Cool J Announces F.O.R.C.E. Tour Rescheduled DatesThe rescheduled dates for LL Cool J's upcoming F.O.R.C.E. Tour are here.By Cole Blake
- MusicPlayboi Carti Announces "Antagonist Tour" For 2023Playboi Carti is going on tour later this year.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Durk Announces "Sorry For The Drought" TourLil Durk will be embarking on a tour across North America later this year.By Cole Blake
- MusicPost Malone Announces "If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying" North American TourPost Malone will be embarking on a 24-date North American tour this year.By Cole Blake
- MusicKiller Mike Announces Solo Tour In Support Of New Album, "MICHAEL"Killer Mike is embarking on his own solo tour later this year.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake's "It’s All A Blur" Tour Adds 12 New DatesDrake has added 12 new stops for his "It's All A Blur" tour with 21 Savage.By Cole Blake
- MusicSZA Announces More "SOS Tour" Dates In North America & EuropeSZA has added several new tour dates.By Cole Blake
- MusicNas & Wu-Tang Clan Announce "N.Y. State Of Mind Tour" For 2023Nas and Wu-Tang Clan are hitting the road again in 2023.By Cole Blake
- MusicRihanna Possibly Touring After Super Bowl Performance: ReportRihanna may be going on tour after the Super Bowl.By Cole Blake
- MusicBeyoncé Announces U.K. Tour, Millions Of Fans Join QueueTickets for Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" U.K. dates go on sale later today,By Cole Blake
- MusicFuture Rocks Strange Balaclava After Bringing Out T.I., Lil Durk, & DaBaby For "One Big Party" TourFuture's ongoing "One Big Party" tour has been a star-studded affair.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Confirms He's Going On Tour Next YearDrake says he's looking forward to going on tour in 2023.By Cole Blake
- MusicSZA Announces North American Arena Tour For 2023SZA will be touring across North America in 2023.By Cole Blake
- MusicLil Durk Announces "7220 Deluxe" Tour Kicking Off In The FallLil Durk will be traveling across the United States after the release of the deluxe edition of "7220."By Cole Blake
- MusicScarface Announces "Farewell Tour" Ahead Of Retirement From RapScarface will be embarking on a 32-stop "Farewell Tour" over the summer.By Cole Blake
- MusicA Whitney Houston Hologram Is Heading On TourIn a few days, Whitney Houston will be taking the stage like never before -- as a hologram. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTyler, The Creator, Lil Baby & More Brought Their Moms As Grammy DatesClap for the mommas!By Noah C
- RelationshipsBig Sean & Jhene Aiko Were The Cutest Dates At The Roc Nation BrunchEveryone's favourite (potential) couple. By Noah C