Drake says that he’s touring in 2023, following the release of his recent albums Her Loss and Honestly, Nevermind. The Toronto rapper spoke about his excitement for the upcoming shows during a live stream for the gambling site, Stake.

“Tour. Ah, man, I can’t wait. You know, it’s so unfortunate. The other day I was rehearsing a bunch of days and one of the shows got pushed back,” he said. “But yeah, man, I’m just looking forward to going. It’s like one thing to make the music but to see it is the most gratifying feeling.”

ATLANTA, GA – JUNE 20: Drake performs onstage at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show at Phillips Arena on June 20, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

As for which shows Drake pushed back, his performances at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York City have moved to January. This is the second time he’s postponed them. He had scheduled a first show for November 11 but delayed it after the death of Migos rapper Takeoff. He then rescheduled with a second night for December 6 and 7, but postponed yet again to January 21 and 22.

Drake, SiriusXM, and Sound 42 released a joint statement explaining the date changes.

“We as a team have been working around the clock not just putting together a concert but an experience our fans deserve. With that said, we are up against some production delays that are just out of our control,” they said.

Drake previously teased hitting the road during his SiriusXM radio show, Table For One.

“I’m excited for tour,” he said. “I’m excited for tours just another opportunity for me to be with my brother and, just, I mean shit our set that night is going to be dangerous.”

Check out Drake’s comments on his upcoming tour below.

Drake going on tour in 2023 👀 pic.twitter.com/GPJoCcGfhN — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) December 17, 2022

