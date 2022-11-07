Drake may be going on tour with 21 Savage, after hinting at performing with his Her Loss collaborator during the latest episode of his Table For One SiriusXM show.

“I’m excited for tour,” Drake said. “It’s just another opportunity for me to be with my brother and just — I mean, shit, our set that night is gonna be dangerous.”

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 23: Recording artist Drake performs onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Drake and 21 Savage previously teased performing together at London’s O2 Arena; however, they did so in a fake interview with Howard Stern in promotion of the new album.

“I might be the greatest rapper from my country, too, though,” 21 said in the video, referencing England.

Drake agreed: “You know a lot of people say that, right? You know a lot of people are like, ‘You’re the pride of London.’ That’s why that London O2 night has to happen. That’s some real homecoming shit. I’m excited for that.”

Her Loss was released on November 4, 2022, with just one feature from Travis Scott. Drake and 21 Savage announced the album, last month, at the end of a music video for their collaboration, “Jimmy Cooks.”

Elsewhere during his Table For One show, Drake reflected on his friendship with the late Migos rapper Takeoff. He recalled working with the group on the remix to their 2013 breakthrough single, “Versace.” He also labeled Takeoff both “legendary” and “unprecedented.”

“I’m sure people know how we started, of course, with ‘Versace.’ And from there, you know, we formed a brotherhood,” Drake said. “I always talk about the fact that this was one family. My friends in the music industry are not friends, they’re family. So, our deepest condolences—tragic loss for all of us and, you know, a dark cloud over this business that we love so much.”

Check out Drake’s comments on Table For One below.

Drake x 21 Savage announce tour coming soon pic.twitter.com/uYZBXfyXoa — THE A.K. WAY (@theakway1) November 7, 2022

