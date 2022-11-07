Drake is pushing back his scheduled performance at the Apollo Theater out of respect for Takeoff. The funeral for the late Migos rapper is scheduled to be held at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday.

“The Apollo show has been moved to allow us to pay respect to our dear friend this weekend,” Drake wrote on his Instagram Story, Monday. “We have added a second date for the fans.”

Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, last week. Police believe that he caught two stray bullets from a fight that had broken out at the venue. He was 28 years old.

Drake recently shared his condolences to the friends and family of the late rapper on his SiriusXM show, Table For One. On the show, he reflected on working with Migos for the remix to their 2013 track, “Versace.”

“I’d just like to send our deepest condolences from the family to the entire QC, to our brother Quavo, to our brother Offset, to the friends and loved ones of the legendary, unprecedented TakeOff—a guy that I knew for a long, long time,” Drake began.

He added: “I’m sure people know how we started, of course, with ‘Versace.’ And from there, you know, we formed a brotherhood. I always talk about the fact that this was one family. My friends in the music industry are not friends, they’re family. So, our deepest condolences—tragic loss for all of us and, you know, a dark cloud over this business that we love so much.”

