Justin Bieber is expected to perform at Takeoff’s funeral on Friday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, according to a new report from TMZ. Bieber previously collaborated with Migos for the Culture III track, “What You See.” Migos are also featured on his own song, “Looking for You.”

The report cites sources familiar with the situation, but the length of his set as well as which tracks he plans to perform is unclear.

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 13: Singer/songwriter Justin Bieber performs onstage during An Evening With Justin Bieber at Staples Center on November 13, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Universal Music)

Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, last week. He reportedly was hit with two stray bullets after a fight broke out over a game of dice. He was 28 years old.

Houston police are still investigating the shooting that led to Takeoff’s death, but have yet to make any arrests. They are urging all witnesses to the incident to come forward with any information they can provide.

Drake has postponed his show at the Apollo Theater out of respect for the scheduling of the funeral. The New York concert was scheduled for the same day as the service.

“The Apollo show has been moved to allow us to pay respect to our dear friend this weekend,” Drake wrote on his Instagram Story, Monday. “We have added a second date for the fans.”

While the funeral will be held at State Farm Arena, it’s yet to be confirmed whether the event will be public. The venue can host over 20,000 guests.

Despite performing at the event, Bieber hasn’t posted any tributes to the late rapper on social media.

Check out Bieber’s contribution to Culture III for “What You See” below.

