Many are still reeling in from the news of Takeoff’s death. Police said the Migos rapper was fatally shot following an argument at a bowling alley. Though there are still many questions that remain unanswered, fans, friends and peers have continued to pay tribute to the late Migos member in recent times.

His hometown of Atlanta will be hosting a massive celebration of life on Friday. State Farm Arena announced that they’d be hosting the service at the 20,000-capacity venue with Justin Bieber expected to perform.

BURBANK, CA – JANUARY 22: Takeoff of Migos performs onstage at iHeartRadio album release party with Migos presented by MAGNUM Large Size Condoms at iHeartRadio Theater on January 22, 2018 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

The venue sold out of tickets for the funeral service after they were available for free. State Farm issued a statement on Twitter revealing that they’ve reached capacity. They also asked those who weren’t able to get inside the venue to stay away from the downtown core.

“UPDATE: Tickets for the Celebration of Life for Takeoff scheduled for Nov. 11th are NO longer available. The event has reached capacity,” the statement reads. State Farm “strongly encouraged” fans without tickets to refrain from showing up. “No gifts or items will be permitted to be left at or near the venue.”

Along with Justin Bieber, TMZ reports that Alicia Keys will also be performing at Takeoff’s service. Details surrounding her involvement are still unclear but it seems like she will be delivering a tribute.

Police are still trying to piece together the evidence to find a suspect in the case. Authorities in Houston revealed that they’re looking into the information on social media and various videos that spread across the internet. Though they haven’t made any arrests, they said that one of the persons of interest flashed a gun in leaked video.

We’ll continue to keep you updated on information regarding Takeoff’s murder case. The funeral for the Migos artist begins at 1 p.m. at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA on Friday, November 11th.

