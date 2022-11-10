It looks like Offset will no longer be releasing his second solo studio album on Friday. The rapper slowly unveiled new music over the past few months in anticipation of his follow-up to Father Of 4 including the Baby Keem and Mike Dean-produced, “54321” and the Moneybagg Yo-assisted, “CODE.” In a leaked message exchange with a fanpage, Offset appeared to confirm a delay with the project’s release.

The fan page acknowledged that the album’s release was the “last thing on your mind” following the recent tragedy. In response, Set said he’s pushing back the project. At this point, Offset hasn’t confirmed a new release date nor a timeline on when his sophomore album could drop.

Offset has pushed his solo album back that was originally supposed to drop this Friday. pic.twitter.com/fMxF2NMb31 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 9, 2022

Offset hasn’t shared any public statements regarding the tragic death of Takeoff on November 1st. However, he subtly paid homage to his cousin on social media websites. On both Instagram and Twitter, he changed his profile pictures to images of Takeoff. Additionally, his header image on Twitter is one of himself and Takeoff. Last week, ‘Set quietly pulled out of his performance at the MGM Music Hall in Boston for the Xfinity + FaZe Clan concert series in the wake of his cousin’s death.

On November 11th, Takeoff’s funeral in Atlanta will take place at the State Farm Arena. The tickets, which were available for free, quickly ran out. This prompted the venue to encourage the public to refrain from entering Atlanta’s downtown core.

“Tickets for the Celebration of Life for Takeoff scheduled for Nov. 11th are NO longer available. The event has reached capacity; fans who do not have tickets are strongly encouraged to not come downtown. No gifts or items will be permitted to be left at or near the venue,” a message on their Twitter page reads.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 12: (Editorial Use Only) Takeoff and Offset of Migos perform during Day 3 of Wireless Festival 2021 at Crystal Palace on September 12, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

Though it seems likely that Offset and Quavo will attend, it seems like many high-profile figures will pay their final respect. Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys are reportedly performing at the ceremony.

We’ll keep you posted on any more updates regarding Offset’s upcoming album.